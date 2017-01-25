‘Ratha Sapthami’ to be telecast live

To enable the devout spread across the globe witness the grandeur of the annual ‘Ratha Sapthami’, the TTD has decided to telecast it live on February 3.

High-level meet

After chairing a meeting with senior officials, TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao on Tuesday said efforts were on to provide hassle-free darshan of both the main deity inside the temple and those of the processions to the devotees.

The live telecast would help those who could not make it to the town to witness the processions of the deity on various ‘vahanams’.

As tens of thousands of devotees tend to reach the town the previous night itself to participate in the imperial procession of the Surya prabha vahanam, scheduled to commence even before the break of dawn, the management decided to take up distribution of food from 7 a.m. till the end of the festivities late in the night.

No ‘Arjitha seevas’

All ‘arjitha sevas’ performed inside the temple stand cancelled and the privileged forms of darshans dispensed with. Ambulances would be pressed into service and para-medical staff deputed to meet any emergencies.

‘Aditya Hridayam’

‘Aditya Hridayam’, a composition of hymns in praise of Lord Suryanarayana, would be rendered by students of the TTD’s Sri Vankateswara Balamandir.