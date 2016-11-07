‘Prakrutika Kitiki,’ a Telugu poem penned by Ryali Prasad from the city has been adjudged as the best work in the poetry competition conducted by the Vanguri Foundation of America. The prize would be presented to him during the anniversary of the organisation to be held in Singapore. A lecturer in Aditya BEd College, Mr. Prasad has been into Telugu poetry for the last two decades and brought out poetry compilations, besides winning prizes in several prestigious competitions. Chairman of the Aditya group N. Sesha Reddy and staff congratulated Mr. Prasad on his achievement.
‘Prakrutika Kitiki’ selected for award
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor