‘Police didn’t expect Maoists to strike in Sunki-Koraput region’

Ever since 30 Maoists were killed by Greyhounds in an exchange of fire in the cut-off area of the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) in October 2016, Left Wing Extremists (LWE) have been waiting to strike back.

They killed eight members of the Odisha State Armed Police in a landmine blast on Wednesday at Mungarbhumi, about 2 km from Sunki on the AOB.

While in October, the Greyhounds killed top Maoist leaders, including Bakuri Venkata Ramana alias Ganesh, Shyamala Kistayya alias Daya, and Munna, son of Central Committee member Ramakrishna alias RK, Maoists on Wednesday killed unarmed trainee drivers who were moving from a camp in Koraput to a training centre in Angul.

The police were certain that the Maoists would strike back but did not expect them to choose a soft target like trainee drivers. While eight policemen died on the spot, five were critically injured.

Tactical blunder

Although on August 27, 2013, four BSF jawans were killed in a similar landmine blast at a culvert between Pottangi and Sunki, the police were complacent in the Sunki-Koraput region, as Maoist activity has been low in this region, especially on the A.P. side.

Top sources said it was a tactical blunder to transport the drivers in a police mini bus. The Maoists would have surely conducted a series of recces before the attack. This pointed to an intelligence failure. The landmine was triggered by a wire, indicating that the extremists were present at the site.This was a worrying factor, said a senior police officer.