‘Palabhishekham’ marks release of Balayya film

VIJAYAWADA: Thursday belonged to the fans of actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, whose 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni, an epic historical action film, hit the cinemas in a big way.

Theatres in city and surrounding areas witnessed a rare buzz for the second successive day only the set of fans going gaga over how their hero was different.

Coming close on the heels of Chiranjeevi starrer Khaidi No. 150 that hit cinemas on Wednesday, Balakrishna’s film saw die-hard fans raising slogans of ‘Jai Balayya’ outside a couple of theatres.

Members of Nandamuri Balakrishna Charity (NBKC) performed paalabhishekham (pouring of milk) to the actor’s portrait outside Kapparthi and Alankar theatres.

Produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Y. Rajeev Reddy and directed by Krish, the film also stars Shriya Saran in the leading female role, and Hema Malini who has essayed the role of Balakrishna’s mother. The film portrays the life of the 2nd century AD Satavahana ruler Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Fans also took out a motorcycle rally in Gandhinagar area where their hero ‘Balayya Babu’s’ film was showing. Since benefit shows were not allowed in the city, many eager fans were seen making enquiries with their counterparts in Hyderabad about the ‘talk’ emerging after the film-viewing.

“The film is getting positive response. Balakrishna has his distinct style of dialogue delivery which nobody can match with,” said Chakrapani M., a resident of Nunna and a die-hard Balayya fan.

“Balayya Babu has made the best of the gift of gab to narrate the dialogues effortlessly in grandhika Telugu. You can’t imagine any other hero doing the same,” said Lithish, directing supporters to make arrangements for the evening event.

Satakarni fever in Hindupur

The ‘Satakarni’ fever, as a fan of Hindupur TDP legislator Balakrishna put it, has gripped Hindupur town with both the cinemas screening the film reporting advanced bookings for days.

Gautamiputra Satakarni was released to packed houses and led to traffic jams on streets, with police bandobust being provided outside cinemas.

The going price for tickets of Rs. 100 on the ‘black’ market was closer to the Rs 500 mark, a few fans said.

Traffic jams in Vizag

Traffic came to a standstill on the roads leading to cinemas as scores of fans of Balakrishna swarmed cinemas much ahead of the show, breaking coconuts, pouring sachets of milk over the cut-outs and garlanding the massive posters of the star.

The star’s die-hard admirers said that it was amazing to see Balayya wielding the sword as the 23rd king of the Satavahana dynasty as he could not only essay the role of an emperor with élan but also present the glorious chapters of history with his imposing screen presence.

According to distributors, Gautamiputra Satakarni was played out in 12 theatres and Chiranjeevi-starrer Khaidi No.150 was screened in 15 movie halls in the city.

(With inputs from V. Rakesh Reddy in Anantapur and Rani Devella in Visakhapatnam)