‘Orvakal set to become industrial hub’

KURNOOL: A mega industrial hub will come in Orvakal mandal in Kurnool district with an investment of Rs. 25,000 crore and 10,922 acres of land has been allotted to it, District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan said on Thursday.

In his message after unfurling the national flag in Republic Day celebrations in the police parade grounds here, he said a cement hub would come up in Kolimigundla mandal with Ramco Cement unit with Rs. 1,200 crore, Prism Cement unit with Rs. 2,000 crore and Ultratech Cement unit with Rs. 400 crore, to generate employment to 7,000 persons, he said.

Ambuja Cement came forward to set up a maize processing unit and Jain Irrigation food processing unit with Rs. 2,000 crore at Thangedancha in Jupadu Bungalow mandal, where 640 acres of land was allotted for them, the Collector said. Foundation stones would be laid for the units in February and they would generate employment for 5,000 persons, he added.

A nano-chemical unit of Santhiram Chemicals would come up at Nandyal with Rs. 900 crore, textile park at Banavasi with Rs. 100 crore and a 1,000 MW solar power plant at Gani-Sakunala in Gonegandla mandal, besides a 580 MW windmill unit with Rs. 3,000 crore investment have been give necessary permissions, Mr. Vijayamohan said. He said 900 acres was allotted to an education hub, 151 acres of IIIT and 125 acres for Urdu University at Orvakal.

The Collector also detailed about other developmental programmes in the district. He presented commendation certificates to 377 officials and employees of various departments and eight members of voluntary organisations. Students performed cultural programmes. Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna, Joint Collector C. Harikiran, other officials and non-officials participated.