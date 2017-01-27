Andhra Pradesh

‘Orvakal set to become industrial hub’

KURNOOL: A mega industrial hub will come in Orvakal mandal in Kurnool district with an investment of Rs. 25,000 crore and 10,922 acres of land has been allotted to it, District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan said on Thursday.

In his message after unfurling the national flag in Republic Day celebrations in the police parade grounds here, he said a cement hub would come up in Kolimigundla mandal with Ramco Cement unit with Rs. 1,200 crore, Prism Cement unit with Rs. 2,000 crore and Ultratech Cement unit with Rs. 400 crore, to generate employment to 7,000 persons, he said.

Ambuja Cement came forward to set up a maize processing unit and Jain Irrigation food processing unit with Rs. 2,000 crore at Thangedancha in Jupadu Bungalow mandal, where 640 acres of land was allotted for them, the Collector said. Foundation stones would be laid for the units in February and they would generate employment for 5,000 persons, he added.

A nano-chemical unit of Santhiram Chemicals would come up at Nandyal with Rs. 900 crore, textile park at Banavasi with Rs. 100 crore and a 1,000 MW solar power plant at Gani-Sakunala in Gonegandla mandal, besides a 580 MW windmill unit with Rs. 3,000 crore investment have been give necessary permissions, Mr. Vijayamohan said. He said 900 acres was allotted to an education hub, 151 acres of IIIT and 125 acres for Urdu University at Orvakal.

The Collector also detailed about other developmental programmes in the district. He presented commendation certificates to 377 officials and employees of various departments and eight members of voluntary organisations. Students performed cultural programmes. Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna, Joint Collector C. Harikiran, other officials and non-officials participated.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Republic Day
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 9:38:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/%E2%80%98Orvakal-set-to-become-industrial-hub%E2%80%99/article17099381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY