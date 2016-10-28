Andhra Pradesh

‘No merit in Kapu quota demand’

State BC Welfare Association chairman Kesana Shankar Rao has questioned the rationale behind the demand for inclusion of Kapus, whose members are socially, politically and economically well developed, in BCs list. He said BCs should be prepared to fight for their rights.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Shankar Rao said if the Kapus’ demand was conceded it would defeat the very purpose of reservation — uplift of weaker sections.

Given the fact that the BCs were still denied their legitimate rights and unaware of the benefits to which they were entitled to, the campaign by some political parties in support of the Kapus was unfortunate.

If the State government still desired to include other castes in the list of BCs, then the BCs who constitute more than 54 per cent of the population should be proportionately extended reservations in all the local bodies and the Assembly, Mr. Shankar Rao added.

