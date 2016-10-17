Andhra Pradesh

‘Make better use of welfare schemes’

Calling upon the youngsters to make better use of the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government for reaching their goals, Zilla Parishad chairman Namana Rambabu on Sunday said that besides providing infrastructure and facilities for higher learning, the government was also sponsoring foreign education for students who were availing the reservations.

He was the chief guest at the ‘Valmiki Jayanthi’ organised by the BC Welfare department here. Addressing the students after garlanding the portrait of Valmiki, the author of ‘Ramayana,’ Mr. Rambabu said that one could drew inspiration from the life and works Valmiki.

Executive director of the BC Welfare Jyothi explained in detail the electrical appliances and utensils purchased for the welfare hostels this year.

Joint Collector Radhakrsihna Murthy, and assistant director of the BC Welfare Chinna Babu were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:06:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/%E2%80%98Make-better-use-of-welfare-schemes%E2%80%99/article16073540.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY