‘Make better use of welfare schemes’

Calling upon the youngsters to make better use of the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government for reaching their goals, Zilla Parishad chairman Namana Rambabu on Sunday said that besides providing infrastructure and facilities for higher learning, the government was also sponsoring foreign education for students who were availing the reservations.

He was the chief guest at the ‘Valmiki Jayanthi’ organised by the BC Welfare department here. Addressing the students after garlanding the portrait of Valmiki, the author of ‘Ramayana,’ Mr. Rambabu said that one could drew inspiration from the life and works Valmiki.

Executive director of the BC Welfare Jyothi explained in detail the electrical appliances and utensils purchased for the welfare hostels this year.

Joint Collector Radhakrsihna Murthy, and assistant director of the BC Welfare Chinna Babu were present.