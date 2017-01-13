‘Less than 1% MoUs of Partnership Summit honoured’

VIJAYAWADA: Less than one per cent of the ₹4,78,000 crore for which the Andhra Pradesh Government signed MoUs in the CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam on January 12 last year has fructified into investments, said former Speaker of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Nadendla Manohar.

At a press conference at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Thursday, Mr. Manohar shared with the media information he secured using the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

While the Government declared that six lakh jobs would be generated from the Rs 4,78,000 crore investment for which various firms had signed MoUs at the summit, not a single job had been generated till now.

While Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his Cabinet members had been boasting about the MoUs as a major achievement for the past one year, the total investment received was shown only as Rs 2,076 crore.

The companies that honoured their commitments strangely included some Central Government establishments and others from Sri City and Vizag Pharma SEZ, Mr Manohar pointed out. He wondered what the connection between these firms and the summit to enable the Government to show them as works in progress.

The Chief Minister should tell the people of the State the truth before holding a second partnership summit this month. The State Government should refrain from deceiving the youth yet another time, Mr. Manohar said.

The State Government spent Rs. 40 crore to organise the summit and thousands of crores were spent for the Chief Minster and other Ministers to visit foreign countries seeking investments in the cash-strapped State, but nothing seemed to have materialised. The Chief Minister should therefore desist from raising the hopes of the youth by going for yet another summit, Mr Manohar said.