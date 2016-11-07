Andhra Pradesh

‘Karthika vanasamaradhana’ held for differently-abled

Differently-abled children performing at Karthika vanasamaradhana in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.—PHOTO: S. RAMBABU

Transport Minister Siddha Raghava Rao and Congress leader K. Rosaiah attended as chief guests in the ‘Karthika Vanasamaradhana’ conducted exclusively for the differently-abled children by the city-based Kesavabhatla Charitable Trust here on Sunday. Children with special needs, who were taking shelter in 11 homes all over the city, have turned up for the occasion and enthralled the audience with their cultural performances.

Speaking on the occasion, both the leaders highlighted the need for rendering services to the differently-abled people and called upon the service organisations to come forward for the noble task. They congratulated the trust for conducting the special event for the children. City Mayor Pantam Rajani Sesha Sai, MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, former MP G.V. Harsha Kumar, and former MLA Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao were present.

