Andhra Pradesh

‘Govt. will pay a heavy price for muzzling dissent’

YSR Congress general secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy raising slogans as he is being forcibly removed by the police during a demonstration in Tirupati on Friday.

YSR Congress general secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy raising slogans as he is being forcibly removed by the police during a demonstration in Tirupati on Friday.   | Photo Credit: ; - K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

After their protests and bid to stage demonstrations across Andhra Pradesh demanding Special Category Status were foiled on Thursday, activists of the YSR Congress staged a demonstration on Friday at the Gandhi Circle here.

The party’s State general secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, along with MP V. Varaprasad, led a peaceful demonstration in front of Tirupati East Police Station.

When the police tried to evict Mr. Reddy, women activists formed a protective cordon around him.. Subsequently, women police swung into action and removed them from the site. Mr. Reddy said the government would have to pay a heavy price for its “undemocratic” attitude towards the Opposition and for “muzzling dissent.”

