‘Dwadasi vratham’ today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad will organise ‘Mangala kaikasa dwadasi vratham’ in 10 temples in Kurnool district as part of ‘Mana Gudi’ programme on November 11.

The ‘vratham’ would be conducted at Sri Chennakesava Swamy temples at Parla, Gopavaram, Konedala, Penchikona, Karivemula and Gonegandla, Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Nandyal, Sri Nrusimhalayam at Thellapuri, Sri Ramalayam at Allagadda and at Sri Sivalayam at Kondamayapalle on Friday, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad district coordinator Mallu Venkata Reddy, president P. Obulaiah and secretary P. Suryanarayana Murthy said.

Alaya Sobha programme would be conducted in 10 temples situated in SC colonies in Kurnool district on November 12, they said.

Bilwarchana, bhajans and spiritual discourses would be organised under the ‘Mana Gudi’ programme in 560 Siva temples in the district on November 14, they said. They appealed to the devotees to take part in the programme.