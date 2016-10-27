Andhra Pradesh

‘Develop entrepreneurial spirit’

Underscoring the government’s commitment, Social Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu asserted that the SCs and STs should aim high and cultivate entrepreneurial spirit to set self-employment units and industries for their future progress and prosperity.

During his visit to Nellore city here on Wednesday, Mr. Kishore Babu took part in a rally taken out in the arterial Trunk Road and VRC Centre. He also addressed the SC, STs convention organised by the district administration under the name ‘Chandranna Girijana and Dalita Baata.’

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:24:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/%E2%80%98Develop-entrepreneurial-spirit%E2%80%99/article16082936.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY