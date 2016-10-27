‘Develop entrepreneurial spirit’

Underscoring the government’s commitment, Social Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu asserted that the SCs and STs should aim high and cultivate entrepreneurial spirit to set self-employment units and industries for their future progress and prosperity.

During his visit to Nellore city here on Wednesday, Mr. Kishore Babu took part in a rally taken out in the arterial Trunk Road and VRC Centre. He also addressed the SC, STs convention organised by the district administration under the name ‘Chandranna Girijana and Dalita Baata.’