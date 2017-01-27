Andhra Pradesh

‘CM is a workaholic’

Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the 23 rd CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the 23 rd CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday.   | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

CM deserves praise for attracting investments, says Venkaiah Naidu

Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu has said the Centre will always treat Andhra Pradesh as a special State for sanctioning projects.

During discussions at the CII Partnership Summit, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said the Centre was committed to extending wholehearted support to the State.

The Centre was going ahead with an investment of ₹50,000 crore on the petrochemical complex and ₹64,000 crore on highway expansion in A.P.

‘Visionary leadership’

After change of guard at the Centre, a competitive atmosphere prevailed across India — States wanted to compete with one another. However, due to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, A.P. was able to attract investments.

“Now there is no red tape ... there is only red carpet welcome for the investors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fond of only the development mantra,” he said.

Praise for workaholic

Terming Mr. Chandrababu Naidu a ‘workaholic,’ he said in the past two years, A.P. had become the talking point.

Stating that the State and the Centre were on the same page — on development to improve the quality of living and income levels — he said Mr. Modi’s Jan Dhan programme had led to the opening of 26.72 crore accounts in one-and-a-half years.

Although demonetisation had caused inconvenience to the people for 50 days, they had realised that the decision was taken in the larger interest of the nation.

