Òppn. parties express solidarity with Amaravati farmers as protest reaches 1,200 days

March 31, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

Almost all the main political parties, except the YSR Congress Party, on Friday extended their unconditional support to the Amaravati farmers on the occasion of completion of 1,200 days of continuous protest against the State government’s decision of having three capitals for the State.

MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, BJP national secretary Satya Kumar, former Minister Adinarayana Reddy, APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, working president Sunkara Padma Sri, TDP leaders Kanna Lakshminarayana and Panchumarthi Anuradha, the newly elected MLC, were among those who participated in the agitation at Mandadam village and expressed their solidarity with the farmers.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that the YSRCP had started harassing him since he extended support to the Amaravati farmers in Nellore district during their Padayatra from Nyayastanam to Devastanam (court to temple).

He said that those who support Amaravati as the capital only they would sustain in the ensuing General and Assembly elections and the YSRCP would be defeated.

Ms. Anuradha observed that realisation had not dawned on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy even after the defeat in the graduate MLC elections. She alleged that when the Amaravati women farmers went for Padayatra, the State government removed the toilets at the camps. She said that each and every one from the TDP would continue their support for Amaravati as the lone capital.

Mr. Rudra Raju reiterated that the Congress Party is committed to developing Amaravati as the only capital city and Rahul Gandhi also supported it. Ms. Padma Sri said that the farmers in 29 villages had made sacrifices for the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh by giving away 34,000 acres of land to the State government for construction of the capital.

False allegations

Though it was proved that it was not a scam, the ruling YSRCP leaders were making corruption allegations only for political gain with vested interests, she criticised. The Chief Minister was intentionally harassing the farmers, she alleged, adding both State and Union governments were doing injustice to Amaravati. She demanded that the Central government construct its offices here as promised.

Mr. Lakshminarayana recalled that when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was in the opposition, he accepted the proposal for construction of Amaravati capital city, but after winning the elections he changed his opinion on it, which was nothing but betrayal of the voters.

CPI State secretary Ramakrishna said that despite many conspiracies by the Chief Minister, the committed farmers did not stop their protest and he opined that it would be a historical agitation. He opined that if the Union Home Minister Amit Shah tells Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue Amravati as the capital, then the YSRCP government will not continue with the three capital idea.

The BJP leader and former Minister Adinarayana Reddy said that their party has been extending hundred percent support to Amaravati.

