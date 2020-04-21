Andhra Pradesh sees spike with 75 fresh cases

Andhra Pradesh reported highest number of fresh cases in a day with 75 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Monday. Tamil Nadu reported 43 new cases, Karnataka 18, Telangana 14 and Kerala six.

The overall case count in Andhra Pradesh rose to 722 and the death toll touched 20 with Anantapur, Krishna and Kurnool districts each reporting one death. With 25 new cases, Chittoor district reported a doubling of cases in just one day. Guntur district reported 20 cases and Kurnool district reported 16.

Meanwhile, 27 persons, including 15 in Guntur, 10 in Krishna and two in Visakhapatnam were discharged after recovery, The government has tested 3,775 samples in the past 24 hours, and the total number of samples tested so far has reached 30,733.

The number of cases in Tamil Nadu touched 1,520 with 1406 active cases. The total number of deaths stands at 17. With no declining trend in the number of new cases, the State government announced that the lockdown would continue till May 3 without any further relaxation.

Two deaths in Telangana

Telangana saw two more deaths taking the total number of casualties to 23. The total number of positive cases touched 872 with 12 active cases added from GHMC area and one each from Medchal and Nizamabad during the day. The total number of active cases, according to the bulletin issued by the Public Health and Family Welfare department, stood at 663 and the number of people discharged after being treatment remained at 186.

With 18 new cases, the number of cases in Karnataka stood at 408 All the new cases were from North Karnataka — 11 from Vijayapura, five from Kalaburagi, and one each from Gadag and Bidar.

In Nanjangud, which has now become a cluster concern, 2,098 persons have been quarantined. Of these, 1,960 were tested and 69 were positive while 1,891 were negative. The results of 138 samples are still awaited. Of the total 84 cases in Mysuru, 69 have emanated from a pharma company.

The Minister pointed out that some districts have continued to remain COVID free. While Kodagu, for the last 32 days has not seen even a single positive case, Chitradurga has not seen a positive case for the last 26 days. Similarly, Davangere and Udupi have not seen cases in the last 25 days and 22 days, respectively. As on today, there are 10 COVID-19 free districts in Karnataka.

Kerala reported six new positive cases while 21 patients were discharged after recovery. All six cases were reported from Kannur, five of whom had returned from abroad while one had developed the disease through contact with an imported case. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said despite the exemplary manner in which Kerala’s health system has managed the outbreak, the State was very vulnerable to a resurgence of the disease once lockdown ends.