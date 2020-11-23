Andhra Pradesh reports low positivity of 1.12%

Dip in testing again reduces incidence in Kerala; 24 more die in Karnataka.

Once again, with testing dipping to 35,659 samples, coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kerala dropped to 3,757 on Monday. However, the test positivity rate remained at 10.54%, similar to last week.

The Health Department added 22 more deaths to the official list of COVID-19 fatalities on Monday.

Four deaths each were reported from Ernakulam and Thrissur, three from Kottayam, two each from Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, while one death each was reported from Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Across the State, 862 persons were critically ill and being treated in ICUs.

Among districts, Malappuram again reported the highest number of new cases at 1,023 cases, Kozhikode 514, Palakkad 331, Ernakulam 325, Kottayam 279, Thrissur 278, Alappuzha 259, Thiruvananthapuram 229, Kollam 198, Kannur 144, Pathanamthitta 57, Idukki 49, Wayanad 39 and Kasaragod 32 cases.

Telangana recorded 602 cases on Sunday, from 24,139 samples.

Three more COVID-19 patients died. The 602 new cases included 129 from Greater Hyderabad, 62 from Rangareddy, 60 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 51 from Karimnagar. The lowest of one case each was recorded in Narayanpet, Nirmal and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, and two each in Yadadri Bhongir and Jangaon.

Andhra Pradesh reported 545 new infections and 10 deaths on Monday. The tally increased to 8,62,758 and the toll rose to 6,948.

The single-day infection tally was the lowest in over five months and the single-day positivity rate at 1.12% was the lowest in over 5.5 months. But at 47,130, the number of samples tested in a day was lower than in the past several days.

So far 96.66 lakh samples were tested and the overall positivity rate stood at 8.93%.

Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported two fresh virus deaths each. Six districts reported one fatality each.

Only Guntur (117) and East Godavari (104) reported more than 100 new infections and West Godavari reported 76 new cases. Ten districts reported less than 50 new infections.

They included Krishna (44), Chittoor (32), Kadapa (31), Nellore (30), Prakasam (25), Visakhapatnam (21), Anantapur (19), Srikakulam (19), Vizianagaram (17) and Kurnool (10).

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,509 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,74,555. With 24 deaths, the toll rose to 11,678.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.57%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.59%. Also, 1,645 persons were discharged on Monday. Of the remaining 24,708 active patients, 438 were being monitored in the ICU.

Bengaluru Urban reported 725 cases, taking its tally to 3,64,390. With ten deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,078. The active cases in Bengaluru touched 18,409. As many as 96,095 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 87,413 RT-PCR tests.

