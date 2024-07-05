GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu presses enhanced financial aid for debt-ridden State to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Key among Mr. Naidu's demands were funds for the Polavaram irrigation project, special assistance for backward regions, and support for the development of the new capital, Amaravati.

Updated - July 05, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 04:02 pm IST - New Delh

PTI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting, in New Delhi on July 5, 2024.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting, in New Delhi on July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Union Budget presentation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on July 5 met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pressing for enhanced financial support to the debt-burdened State.

Sources said Mr. Naidu, during the meeting in North Block, highlighted various ongoing projects in Andhra Pradesh that require urgent central assistance.

"The CM presented a detailed memorandum outlining the state's financial requirements and the rationale behind the demand for increased allocation," the sources added.

TDP ministers in the Centre were present during the meeting.

Mr. Naidu also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister J P Nadda.

According to the state government data, the public debt of Andhra Pradesh has increased from 31.02% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2019-20 to 33.32% in 2023-24 fiscal, indicating deterioration in the fiscal health of the state in the last five years.

Key among Mr. Naidu's demands were funds for the Polavaram irrigation project, special assistance for backward regions, and support for the development of the new capital, Amaravati.

The Chief Minister also sought resolution of pending issues stemming from the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just weeks before the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25.

The sources indicated that Ms. Sitharaman gave a patient hearing to Mr. Naidu's concerns and gave an assurance that she will look into Andhra Pradesh's demands within the broader fiscal constraints.

Mr. Naidu has been vocal about the State's financial distress and sought increased central support to tide over the fiscal challenges, when he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers on Thursday.

The Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party is a crucial partner of the NDA with its 16 Lok Sabha MPs supporting the Narendra Modi-led government.

