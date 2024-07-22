Andhra Pradesh: A glimpse at its political history at the dawn of a new era

It was a historic win. On June 4, when all the votes were in, the Telugu Desam Party had won big in Andhra Pradesh, in the simultaneously held Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly elections. It won 16 Lok Sabha seats, emerging as an important coalition party in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. It also swept 135 of 175 Assembly seats in the State, marking the return of a Telugu Desam Party government. And on June 12, Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of residual Andhra Pradesh for the second time, joined by Pawan Kalyan as his deputy Chief Minister and a new Cabinet of ministers.

Meanwhile, in a reverse, incumbent Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP won only 11 seats, failing to even attain the minimum number of seats required to be the chief Opposition party in the State.

Chandrababu Naidu’s return has already signalled definitive changes; the return to a focus on Amravati as the capital of the State being one.

As a new term, and political era, begins in Andhra Pradesh, we trace pivotal moments in the State’s journey, from the formation of Andhra in 1953 to the rise of TDP in 1983, from the division of the State into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to the current return of TDP ousting the YSR Congress Party.

