GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: A glimpse at its political history at the dawn of a new era
Premium

Published - July 22, 2024 12:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, 04-06-2024: TDP’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu greets people on his way to the party office, after he was declared the winner in the elections, in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, 04-06-2024: TDP’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu greets people on his way to the party office, after he was declared the winner in the elections, in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

It was a historic win. On June 4, when all the votes were in, the Telugu Desam Party had won big in Andhra Pradesh, in the simultaneously held Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly elections. It won 16 Lok Sabha seats, emerging as an important coalition party in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. It also swept 135 of 175 Assembly seats in the State, marking the return of a Telugu Desam Party government. And on June 12, Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of residual Andhra Pradesh for the second time, joined by Pawan Kalyan as his deputy Chief Minister and a new Cabinet of ministers.

Meanwhile, in a reverse, incumbent Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP won only 11 seats, failing to even attain the minimum number of seats required to be the chief Opposition party in the State.

Chandrababu Naidu’s return has already signalled definitive changes; the return to a focus on Amravati as the capital of the State being one.

As a new term, and political era, begins in Andhra Pradesh, we trace pivotal moments in the State’s journey, from the formation of Andhra in 1953 to the rise of TDP in 1983, from the division of the State into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to the current return of TDP ousting the YSR Congress Party.

Related stories

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.