Andhra and Telangana have many of India’s richest MP candidates

The political parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have fielded some of the richest politicians in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These are the two States where the worth of the average assets of candidates in the fray is the highest. This is mainly due to the relatively rich candidates who have been fielded by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the Jana Sena Party (JSP). The TDP features first on the list of the top 10 parties with the highest average assets of candidates; the JSP and BRS feature third and fourth. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is eighth on the list.

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of the TDP, who is competing for the Guntur seat, is the richest in the fray with assets worth ₹5,706 crore. The TDP’s poorest candidate declared assets worth ₹3 crore. Apart from the regional parties, even the candidates of national parties who were fielded from these States are relatively rich. The second richest in the fray, with assets worth ₹4,568 crore, is the BJP’s Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who is competing from the Chevella seat in Telangana. The Congress candidate from Chevella, Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, with assets worth ₹436 crore, is also among the richest. Many other relatively rich candidates such as the BJP’s C.M. Ramesh (₹498 crore); the Congress’ Y.S. Sharmila Reddy (₹182 crore); the TDP’s Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy (₹716 crore) and Sribharat Mathukumili (₹299 crore); the BRS’ Kasani Gyaneshwar Kasani (₹228 crore), Nama Nageshwara Rao (₹156 crore), and Kyama Mallesh (₹145 crore); and the YSRCP’s Chalamalasetty Sunil (₹150 crore) and Simhadri Chandra Sekhar Rao (₹139 crore) are also competing from these two States.

Chart 1 | The chart shows the candidate-wise average assets in ₹ crore.

Chart 2 | The chart shows the party-wise average assets of candidates in ₹ crore.

In Charts 1 and 2, only select parties and their candidates are depicted. They have been chosen based on various parameters such as the number of candidates fielded, geography, and the party’s popularity. As noted earlier, the TDP is on top of the list in terms of average assets of candidates (with its candidates having average assets of ₹416 crore) followed by the Janata Dal (Secular) (₹94 crore), the JSP (₹82 crore), and the BRS (₹54 crore). The BJP features seventh on the list with its candidates having average assets of ₹41 crore behind the two parties which split from the Nationalist Congress Party. The parties from Tamil Nadu — the AIADMK and the DMK — feature ninth and tenth, respectively. Congress candidates feature 14th on the list with average assets of ₹25 crore. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party headed by Mehabooba Mufti (₹1.4 crore), the CPI(M) (₹1.4 crore), and the BSP (₹2.6 crore) are at the bottom of the list.

Chart 3 | The chart shows the State-wise average assets of candidates in ₹ crore.

Only major States were considered. However, all the parties and independents were included. Candidates in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have average assets of ₹21 crore and ₹14 crore, respectively — the highest. Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka were the other States in the top five. Chhattisgarh (₹1.3 crore), J&K U.T. (₹2 crore) and Kerala (₹2.3 crore) are at the bottom of the list.

Notably, the BJP’s poorest candidate is Rekha Patra. She is one of the women who spearheaded the Sandeshkhali movement against Trinamool leaders. She declared assets worth ₹25,000. While all the parties couldn’t be depicted, an analysis including all candidates and independents showed that as many as 46 candidates, mostly independents, declared that they did not have any assets.

