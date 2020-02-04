Andaman has no record of Savarkar’s mercy plea: Minister

The Department of Art and Culture of the Andaman and Nicobar administration has no record of any mercy petitions by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar to the British government, which is why such pleas are not displayed in the light and sound show at the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Responding to a question by Ritabrata Banerjee, Mr. Patel said: “As per the information received from Andaman and Nicobar (Directorate of Art and Culture), such mercy petitions are not displayed at Cellular Jail since no record is available with the Department of Art and Culture, Andaman and Nicobar Administration.”
