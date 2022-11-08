Andaman gang rape case: SIT arrives in Chennai for probe

The Hindu Bureau November 08, 2022 01:45 IST

The Andaman police had issued a lookout notice against Rinku who is alleged to be an absconding accused in the case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational gang rape case arrived in the city, looking for Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, one of the suspects in the case. Acting on information that the suspect’s father was admitted to a hospital, the team arrived in Chennai, police sources said. The Andaman police had issued a lookout notice against Rinku who is alleged to be an absconding accused in the case. His name figured in the First Information Report along with other officials, including the former Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain. The Calcutta High Court on Friday last rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Rinku, a Port Blair-based businessman, the sources added.



