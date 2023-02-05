ADVERTISEMENT

Andaman gang rape case | Chargesheet filed against ex-Andaman Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain, 3 others

February 05, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - Port Blair

The accused Jitendra Narain was arrested in November last year after the woman alleged sexual attacks in two separate instances

ANI

Former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain | Photo Credit: PTI

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on February 3 filed a 935-page chargesheet against former Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain and three others while probing a gangrape case.

Andaman and Nicobar Police constituted an SIT comprising a senior I.P.S. officer as Chairperson and five other members to investigate the gangrape case.

According to the Andaman and Nicobar Police, "SIT conducted a thorough investigation examining around 90 witnesses and collected various electronic, technical and biological evidence. The electronic and biological evidence seized in the case has been sent to Forensic Lab for investigation."

The SIT has registered the case under 10 sections 367, 376C, 376d, 354, 328, 201, 120B, 500, and 228A of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons.

The woman lodged the complaint with the police on August 21 in which she gave a detailed account of the alleged sexual attack on her twice – in April and May – and requested to preserve the CCTV footage of the then Chief Secretary's residence for evidence.

Earlier on October 10, 2022, the case was registered by the orders of the High Court, and on November 10, the accused Jitendra Narain was arrested in the gangrape case.

