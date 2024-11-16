 />
AirAsia to operate flight service from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur from today

Presently, no international airlines operate from Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport

Published - November 16, 2024 12:07 pm IST - Port Blair

PTI
AirAsia will operate an international flight from Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. File

AirAsia will operate an international flight from Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AirAsia will operate an international flight from Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Saturday (November 16, 2024), officials said.

Presently, no international airlines operate from Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport.

Speaking to PTI, Chief Airport and Customer Experience Officer, AirAsia, Kesavan Sivanandam said, "It is a significant milestone because it will be the first-ever international flight from Port Blair. Our motto is not only looking at commercial viability but also connecting people. I would like to thank the local administration for all their support." Tour operators in Andaman feel that the commencement of AirAsia flights to Malaysia will be a big game changer in the tourism sector in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Southeast Asia.

"I would like to convey my sincere thanks and congratulations to AirAsia for taking this initiative to extend air connectivity from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to South East Asia. The Airports Authority of India has invested a lot in strengthening both ground and air navigation infrastructure to boost the air connectivity of the region," Airport Director, Port Bliar, Devender Yadav said.

"Tourism is the backbone of the economy of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and airports are one of the major enablers to boost tourism in the region. The collaborative and sustained efforts from all stakeholders will take civil aviation in the union territory to new heights," he said.

