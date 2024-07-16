GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anant-Radhika wedding: Gujarat engineer arrested for bomb threat

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant

Published - July 16, 2024 02:11 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photograph with industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during the couple’s post-wedding ceremony, in Mumbai on July 13, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photograph with industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during the couple’s post-wedding ceremony, in Mumbai on July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mumbai Police on July 16 arrested a 32-year-old engineer from Gujarat over his social media post about a bomb threat at the wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai last week, an official said.

The accused was identified as Viral Shah, a resident of Vadodara, he said.

"He was nabbed this morning by the Mumbai police's crime branch from his residence in Gujarat," he said.

The Mumbai Police were on high alert after an X user @ffsfir wrote a post about the potential threat which reads like "My mind is wondering shamelessly that half the world would go upside down tomorrow after a bomb went off at the Ambani wedding. trillions of dollars in one pin code."

Following the post, the police had stepped up security of the wedding event.

"The police also launched an investigation into the potential threat," he said.

During the probe, the X user was traced to Vadodara, following which a team of the Mumbai crime branch was sent to the city in the neighbouring State and apprehended the accused, the official said, adding that the accused was being brought to Mumbai.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant on July 12 at a star-studded event held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The mega event was attended by celebrities from across the globe, politicians, who's who of the Hindi and South Indian cinema world and almost all the top cricketers of the country.

