Anant Nath, editor of The Caravan, was on Saturday (October 26, 2024) declared elected unopposed as president of the Editors Guild of India for a second consecutive term.

Outlook’sformer editor-in-chief Ruben Banerjee and The Tribune’s ex-senior associate editor K.V. Prasad were also declared unopposed as general secretary and treasurer respectively, the Editors Guild of India said in a statement.