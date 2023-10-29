Anant Nath elected president of Editors Guild of India

October 29, 2023 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST - New Delhi

Anant Nath, editor of 'The Caravan', was on Saturday elected the president of the Editors Guild of India.

At its annual general meeting, the editors guild also elected Ruben Banerjee, former editor-in-chief of Outlook, and K V Prasad, former senior associate editor of The Tribune, as its general secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Mr. Nath, who was the general secretary, succeeded Seema Mustafa as president.

Prasad succeeds Shriram Pawar, editor of the Sakal Media Group, as the treasurer.

The announcement was made by a three-member election committee comprising Rajdeep Sardesai, Vijay Naik and Kumkum Chadha.