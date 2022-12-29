ADVERTISEMENT

Anant Ambani to wed Radhika Merchant

December 29, 2022 04:49 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Anant leads the energy business of Reliance and Radhika serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare

PTI

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant during their ‘Roka’ ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Thursday, December 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, the family announced on Thursday.

The 'roka' or engagement ceremony of Radhika, daughter of Ms. Shaila and Viren Merchant, and Anant was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on Thursday in the presence of family members and friends.

A statement issued by the family said the young couple after the engagement spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji's blessings for their upcoming union.

It, however, did not say when the wedding will take place.

The two have been friends for some time now.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita had in June this year hosted a lavish 'arangetram' ceremony for Radhika at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

It was the first on-stage dance performance or 'arangetram' of Radhika, who is a trained Indian classical dancer.

She is daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," the statement said. "Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."

While Anant studied at Brown University in the U.S., Radhika is a graduate of New York University. Anant is being groomed to take over the new energy business of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. run by his father. He is on the boards of Jio Platforms - the group's telecom and digital company, and Reliance Retail Ventures.

The statement said Anant leads the energy business of Reliance and Radhika serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

Ambanis have three children – twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant.

Their daughter Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in December 2018. They were last month blessed with twins, Aadiya and Krishna.

Elder son Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019. They have a two-year-old son, Prithvi.

