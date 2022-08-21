Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress steering committee chairman

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
August 21, 2022 14:43 IST

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has resigned as chairman of party’s steering committee for Himachal Pradesh, days after another leader of the G23 grouping Ghulam Nabi Azad had declined a party post in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Sharma, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is learnt to have said that his self-respect is “non-negotiable” and he has resigned from the post, sources said.

Mr. Sharma has told the Congress chief that he has been ignored in the consultation process. However, he told Ms. Gandhi that he will continue to campaign for the party candidates in the State.

The former Union Minister and deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha was appointed as chairman of the steering committee in Himachal Pradesh on April 26.

Both Mr. Azad and Mr. Sharma are prominent leaders of the G23 grouping which has been critical of the decisions of the party leadership.

The grouping, comprising prominent veterans, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manish Tewari, has been insisting on genuine elections right from the block up to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) level.

Mr. Sharma, who is considered among the tallest leaders of Himachal Pradesh, has reportedly told the Congress president in his letter that his self-respect has been hurt as he has not been consulted or invited for any of the meetings of the party.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh in Assembly polls slated later this year.

Mr. Sharma, who first contested Assembly elections in 1982 and was given a Rajya Sabha ticket by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, has been a Rajya Sabha member ever since and has occupied several key positions in the party.

