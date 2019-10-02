Analysis | Congress battles with BJP over Gandhi’s legacy

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday led her party's effort to reclaim Mahatma Gandhi's legacy as the party organised padayatras (foot march) across the country.

In Delhi, party leaders including Ms. Gandhi took an oath to "redeem Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India".

This was the latest Congress response in the battle to inherit the Mahatma's legacy that started soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 2014 Lok Sabha poll win.

On August 15, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, announced his Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) by quoting a phrase that Gandhiji is believed to have often used: cleanliness is next to Godliness. Gandhiji’s iconic round glasses even became the ubiquitous symbol of the Modi government’s cleanliness mission.

Going a step further, Mr. Modi declared on October 2, 2019 — when the nation was celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji — that India was open defecation free (ODF) as a tribute to the Mahatma.

While several government schemes of the Congress-led UPA government were rechristened by the new NDA government — for example, the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Electrification Programme renamed as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Programme — the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, ridiculed by Mr. Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister, got higher allocations under him as Prime Minister.

The Congress’ response to what it called the “BJP’s attempt at appropriating Gandhi” has been too varied: from attacking the RSS as being ‘responsible’ for Gandhiji’s assassination to quoting Sardar Patel’s decision to ban the organisation after the Mahatma’s death in 1948.

The Congress claimed that the ban on the RSS, BJP’s ideological mentor, was lifted only after the organisation gave a written submission to remain only a cultural organisation.

The RSS, however, has taken former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to court for defaming it with his “RSS-behind-Gandhi killing” narrative and the issue is currently sub judice.

Writing about the growing Hindu-Muslim hostilities post Partition, historian Ramachandra Guha in India After Gandhi cites an interaction Gandhiji had at a camp.

“Gandhi himself was impressed by their discipline and the absence of caste feeling, but less so by their antagonism to other religions. He told the RSS members that ‘if the Hindus felt that in India there was no place for anyone else except Hindus and if non-Hindus, especially Muslims, wished to live here, they have to live as slaves of Hindus, they would kill Hinduism’,” wrote Mr. Guha in his book.

“The country is looking to us to confront and combat these forces — forces that appropriate Gandhiji, Sardar Patel, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar — and misrepresent their true message for their nefarious ends. We must stand up fearlessly to fight on the streets, fight in villages, towns and cities,” Ms. Gandhi told her party colleagues at a meeting on September 12.

Post two successive Lok Sabha defeats, the Congress now claims that the BJP has been forced to acknowledge the Mahatma because the Congress governments in independent India kept his legacy alive.