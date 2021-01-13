An opportunity to honour our farmers, says President

Kovind extends his best wishes to fellow citizens on occasion of Sankranti

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday praised the contribution of farmers towards development and noted that festivals like Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu, Lohri, Paush Parva and Uttarayan are an opportunity to honour the hard work of the farmers.

The message, on the eve of these festivals, also carries political significance as farmers’ unions and the Union government are locked in a bitter face-off for over 40 days now over the three farm laws.

“These festivals are celebrated in different forms throughout India, but they all are associated with joy and gaiety relating to harvesting of new crops. People celebrate the festivals with a sacred bath, special offerings, charity and rituals. Farming and farmers have contributed immensely to the progress and development. They are an opportunity for the countrymen to honour the relentless hard work of our farmers,” President Kovind said in his message to fellow citizens.

Extending his best wishes, he said, “May these festivals strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country.”