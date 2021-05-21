Full text of the open letter from former civil servants to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on handling of the COVID-19 pandemic
“Right from the outset of the pandemic in March 2020, your government has never systematically assessed the funds that state governments would need to tackle the pandemic.”
Dear Prime Minister,
We, a group of former civil servants from the All India and Central Services, with a deep commitment to the Constitution of India and with no political affiliations, have written to you as well as other constitutional authorities on a number of occasions in the past, whenever we felt that executive actions violated the provisions of the Constitution. Today, in the midst of the Covid pandemic and the suffering that has engulfed the people of our country, we write to you in anguish as well as in anger. We are aware that this pandemic threatens the entire world and is not going to leave the citizens of India untouched. And yet, what numbs our senses daily is not just the cries of the citizenry for medical assistance and the death toll in its thousands but the manifestly casual attitude of your government to the magnitude of the crisis and its implications for the mental and physical health of the community of Indians.
The steady erosion of the Cabinet system of governance, the worsening of federal relationships with the states, especially those governed by parties opposed to the party ruling at the centre, the lack of informed consultation with experts and Parliamentary committees, the failure to take the timely advice of expert committees and the absence of effective coordination with state governments have had disastrous consequences for the poor and disadvantaged and now for the better off sections of society as well. Despite warnings from the international community and our own scientists, the breathing space between the first and the second waves was not used to augment critical resources such as medical staff, hospital beds, oxygen supplies, ventilators and drugs and other medical supplies. Even more inexcusably, no advance planning was done to secure adequate stocks of vaccines, despite India being one of the major vaccine suppliers to the world. The complacency displayed by you and your ministerial colleagues at various forums not only diverted attention from the looming threat but probably also contributed to both state governments and citizens letting down their guard at a crucial juncture. As a result, your Atmanirbhar Bharat is today compelled to seek the help of the outside world to lessen the agony inflicted on its own people by your government.
Right from the outset of the pandemic in March 2020, your government has never systematically assessed the funds that state governments would need to tackle the pandemic. The PM-CARES fund was set up when there was already a Prime Minister National Relief Fund in place. No disclosures have been made regarding the funds collected and the expenditures on various items. This fund attracted to itself moneys which would otherwise have gone from corporates and the public to the various CM Relief Funds and to NGOs. Your government has not been prompt in paying outstanding GST dues to the states, which could have helped them defray Covid care expenses. At the same time, your government has incurred unnecessary expenditure on the Central Vista redevelopment project; these funds could well have been more gainfully used to tackle the crisis. On top of this, the harsh restrictions imposed on NGOs, especially those obtaining foreign contributions, have hampered their efforts in providing relief during the pandemic.
While the holding of elections to the legislative assemblies of four states and one union territory may have been unavoidable, you, Mr. Prime Minister, and your party functionaries threw all caution to the winds by conducting huge public rallies in different states, when a restrained campaign by your party would have served as a salutary example to other political parties. The Kumbh Mela at Haridwar was conducted with scant regard for Covid safety regulations. With two such “super spreader” events taking place just when the second surge of the virus was becoming a major threat, we are now witnessing the horrifying spectacle of the rampant spread of the Covid virus across the rural hinterland of the country.
Your government seems to be more concerned with managing the narrative of “efficient” management of the Covid crisis rather than addressing the crucial issues at stake. Even authentic data on the testing carried out in different states, the number of positive cases, the number of persons hospitalised and mortality figures have not been publicly disseminated. This has had serious implications for the adequate provision of necessary medical facilities in different states as well as for devising appropriate measures in different states to control the spread of the pandemic.
We urge the Government of India to take the following actions immediately:
- Provide for free, universal vaccination to all citizens of India. Government of India must centralize the procurement of vaccines from all available sources and supply them to state governments and all other implementing agencies.
- Coordinate effectively with state governments to ensure the adequacy of oxygen facilities, essential lifesaving drugs and equipment and hospital beds in all States of the country.
- Greatly ramp up RT-PCR testing in both rural and urban areas.
- Make adequate funds available to the States for provision of medical facilities and stop expenditures on non-essential items like the Central Vista redevelopment project.
- Draw on the existing surplus foodgrain stocks to provide free rations to the families of the marginalised and deprived sections of society as well as unorganised labour who have lost their employment opportunities until the ferocity of the pandemic and the hunger and livelihood crisis abates.
- Fully provide, in consultation with state governments, for existing nutrition schemes for school going children and supplementary nutrition for mothers and children in the pre-school age groups. .
- Provide a monthly income support for the current financial year to the needy sections of society to enable them to meet contingent expenses and unforeseen emergencies. Economists have recommended ₹ 7000 per month per household, equivalent to minimum wages.
- Immediately remove the FCRA restrictions imposed on NGOs so that they can avail of funds provided by foreign governments and charities for Covid management and other related activities.
- Place all data in the public domain and ensure that evidence-based policy measures are implemented.
- Constitute an all-party committee at the central level to advise on and review all government decisions and monitor the control of the pandemic in different areas of the country.
While the above constitute actions to be taken at the politico-administrative level, the most important action relates to building up the confidence and morale of a population hard hit by the loss of their near and dear ones. Compassion and caring have to be the cornerstones of government policy. History will judge our society, your government and, above all, you personally, on how effectively we handle this crisis.
SATYAMEVA JAYATE
Yours sincerely,
CONSTITUTIONAL CONDUCT GROUP
(116 signatories, as below)
Anita Agnihotri
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Department of Social Justice Empowerment, GoI
Salahuddin Ahmad
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Rajasthan
S.P. Ambrose
IAS (Retd.)
Former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Shipping & Transport, GoI
Anand Arni
R&AW (Retd.)
Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, GoI
G. Balachandhran
IAS (Retd.)
Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal
Vappala Balachandran
IPS (Retd.)
Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, GoI
Gopalan Balagopal
IAS (Retd.)
Former Special Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal
Chandrashekhar Balakrishnan
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Coal, GoI
Rana Banerji
R&AW (Retd.)
Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat (R&AW), GoI
T.K. Banerji
IAS (Retd.)
Former Member, Union Public Service Commission
Sharad Behar
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh
Aurobindo Behera
IAS (Retd.)
Former Member, Board of Revenue, Govt. of Odisha
Madhu Bhaduri
IFS (Retd.)
Former Ambassador to Portugal
K.V. Bhagirath
IFS (Retd.)
Former Secretary General, Indian Ocean Rim Association, Mauritius
Meeran C Borwankar
IPS (Retd.)
Former DGP, Bureau of Police Research and Development, GoI
Ravi Budhiraja
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, GoI
Sundar Burra
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra
Maneshwar Singh Chahal
IAS (Retd.)
Former Principal Secretary, Home, Govt. of Punjab
R. Chandramohan
IAS (Retd.)
Former Principal Secretary, Transport and Urban Development, Govt. of NCT of Delhi
K.M. Chandrasekhar
IAS (Retd.)
Former Cabinet Secretary, GoI
Rachel Chatterjee
IAS (Retd.)
Former Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh
Kalyani Chaudhuri
IAS (Retd.)
Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal
Gurjit Singh Cheema
IAS (Retd.)
Former Financial Commissioner (Revenue), Govt. of Punjab
Anna Dani
IAS (Retd.)
Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra
Vibha Puri Das
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GoI
P.R. Dasgupta
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chairman, Food Corporation of India, GoI
Nitin Desai
Former Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, GoI
Keshav Desiraju
IAS (Retd.)
Former Health Secretary, GoI
M.G. Devasahayam
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Govt. of Haryana
Sushil Dubey
IFS (Retd.)
Former Ambassador to Sweden
A.S. Dulat
IPS (Retd.)
Former OSD on Kashmir, Prime Minister’s Office, GoI
K.P. Fabian
IFS (Retd.)
Former Ambassador to Italy
Prabhu Ghate
IAS (Retd.)
Former Addl. Director General, Department of Tourism, GoI
Arif Ghauri
IRS (Retd.)
Former Governance Adviser, DFID, Govt. of the United Kingdom (on deputation)
Gourisankar Ghosh
IAS (Retd.)
Former Mission Director, National Drinking Water Mission, GoI
Suresh K. Goel
IFS (Retd.)
Former Director General, Indian Council of Cultural Relations, GoI
S. Gopal
IPS (Retd.)
Former Special Secretary, GoI
H.S. Gujral
IFoS (Retd.)
Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Govt. of Punjab
Meena Gupta
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Ministry of Environment & Forests, GoI
Ravi Vira Gupta
IAS (Retd.)
Former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India
Wajahat Habibullah
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, GoI and former Chief Information Commissioner
Deepa Hari
IRS (Resigned)
Siraj Hussain
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Department of Agriculture, GoI
Kamal Jaswal
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Department of Information Technology, GoI
Najeeb Jung
IAS (Retd.)
Former Lieutenant Governor, Delhi
Vinod C. Khanna
IFS (Retd.)
Former Additional Secretary, MEA, GoI
Ajai Kumar
IFoS(Retd.)
Former Director, Ministry of Agriculture, GoI
Brijesh Kumar
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Department of Information Technology, GoI
Ish Kumar
IPS (Retd.)
Former DGP (Vigilance & Enforcement), Govt. of Telangana and former Special Rapporteur, National Human Rights Commission
Sudhir Kumar
IAS (Retd.)
Former Member, Central Administrative Tribunal
P.K. Lahiri
IAS (Retd.)
Former ED, Asian Development Bank & Former Revenue Secretary, GoI
Subodh Lal
IPoS (Resigned)
Former Deputy Director General, Ministry of Communications, GoI
S.K. Lambah
IFS (Retd.)
Former Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of India
B.B. Mahajan
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Deptt. of Food, GoI
Harsh Mander
IAS (Retd.)
Govt. of Madhya Pradesh
Amitabh Mathur
IPS (Retd.)
Former Director, Aviation Research Centre and Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, GoI
Lalit Mathur
IAS (Retd.)
Former Director General, National Institute of Rural Development, GoI
Aditi Mehta
IAS (Retd.)
Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Rajasthan
Shivshankar Menon
IFS (Retd.)
Former Foreign Secretary and Former National Security Adviser
Sonalini Mirchandani
IFS (Resigned)
GoI
Malay Mishra
IFS (Retd.)
Former Ambassador to Hungary
Sunil Mitra
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Ministry of Finance, GoI
Noor Mohammad
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, Govt. of India
Avinash Mohananey
IPS (Retd.)
Former Director General of Police, Govt. of Sikkim
Deb Mukharji
IFS (Retd.)
Former High Commissioner to Bangladesh and former Ambassador to Nepal
Shiv Shankar Mukherjee
IFS (Retd.)
Former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom
Gautam Mukhopadhaya
IFS (Retd.)
Former Ambassador to Myanmar
Nagalsamy
IA&AS (Retd.)
Former Principal Accountant General, Tamil Nadu & Kerala
T.K.A. Nair
IAS (Retd.)
Former Adviser to Prime Minister of India
Surendra Nath
IAS (Retd.)
Former Member, Finance Commission, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh
P. Joy Oommen
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Chhattisgarh
Amitabha Pande
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Inter-State Council, GoI
Niranjan Pant
IA&AS (Retd.)
Former Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, GoI
P. R. Parthasarathy
IPS (Retd.)
Former Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Govt. of Maharashtra
Alok Perti
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Ministry of Coal, GoI
R. Poornalingam
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, GoI
Rajesh Prasad
IFS (Retd.)
Former Ambassador to the Netherlands
Sharda Prasad
IAS (Retd.)
Former Director General (Employment and Training), Ministry of Labour and Employment, GoI
R.M. Premkumar
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra
T.R. Raghunandan
IAS (Retd.)
Former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, GoI
N.K. Raghupathy
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chairman, Staff Selection Commission, GoI
V.P. Raja
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chairman, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission
C. Babu Rajeev
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, GoI
K. Sujatha Rao
IAS (Retd.)
Former Health Secretary, GoI
M.Y. Rao
IAS (Retd.)
Satwant Reddy
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, GoI
Vijaya Latha Reddy
IFS (Retd.)
Former Deputy National Security Adviser, GoI
Julio Ribeiro
IPS (Retd.)
Former Adviser to Governor of Punjab & former Ambassador to Romania
Aruna Roy
IAS (Resigned)
Manabendra N. Roy
IAS (Retd.)
Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal
K. Saleem Ali
IPS (Retd.)
Former Special Director, CBI, GoI
Deepak Sanan
IAS (Retd.)
Former Principal Adviser (AR) to Chief Minister, Govt. of Himachal Pradesh
G. Sankaran
IC&CES (Retd.)
Former President, Customs, Excise and Gold (Control) Appellate Tribunal
S. Satyabhama
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chairperson, National Seeds Corporation, GoI
N.C. Saxena
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Planning Commission, GoI
A. Selvaraj
IRS (Retd.)
Former Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, Chennai, GoI
Ardhendu Sen
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal
Abhijit Sengupta
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Ministry of Culture, GoI
Aftab Seth
IFS (Retd.)
Former Ambassador to Japan
Ashok Kumar Sharma
IFoS (Retd.)
Former MD, State Forest Development Corporation, Govt. of Gujarat
Ashok Kumar Sharma
IFS (Retd.)
Former Ambassador to Finland and Estonia
Navrekha Sharma
IFS (Retd.)
Former Ambassador to Indonesia
Pravesh Sharma
IAS (Retd.)
Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh
Raju Sharma
IAS (Retd.)
Former Member, Board of Revenue, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh
Rashmi Shukla Sharma
IAS (Retd.)
Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh
Padamvir Singh
IAS (Retd.)
Former Director, LBSNAA, Mussoorie, GoI
Sujatha Singh
IFS (Retd.)
Former Foreign Secretary, GoI
Tirlochan Singh
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, National Commission for Minorities, GoI
Jawhar Sircar
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary, Ministry of Culture, GoI, & former CEO, Prasar Bharati
Parveen Talha
IRS (Retd.)
Former Member, Union Public Service Commission
Thanksy Thekkekera
IAS (Retd.)
Former Additional Chief Secretary, Minorities Development, Govt. of Maharashtra
P.S.S. Thomas
IAS (Retd.)
Former Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission
Hindal Tyabji
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chief Secretary rank, Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir
Jawed Usmani
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh & former Chief Information Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh
Ashok Vajpeyi
IAS (Retd.)
Former Chairman, Lalit Kala Akademi
Ramani Venkatesan
IAS (Retd.)
Former Director General, YASHADA, Govt. of Maharashtra