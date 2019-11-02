An attack on information infrastructure: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said the WhatsApp snooping scandal amounted to an attack on India’s critical information infrastructure and urged the Union government to treat the matter seriously and take recourse to U.S. anti-trust laws so as to prevent a privacy breach in future.

“It is clear this sort of high-end software [Pegasus] is the result of government-sponsored research, and it cannot be sold in the black market. If the Israel-based firm, identified as NSO Group, is selling the spyware to security and intelligence agencies worldwide with the ostensible intent of lawful interception and for the purpose of combating terrorism, the hacking of the WhatsApp accounts of individuals proves the contrary,” he said.

There is a pattern among the individuals — including lawyers, activists and academics critical of the government — whose WhatsApp accounts had been hacked, and security agencies must answer whether or not the spyware was procured.

“The incident raises disturbing questions, and our national security agencies must say whether they have acquired this spyware or not. If not, they must explain whether it is being misused,” Mr. Chavan said, arguing that the weakness of Indian regulatory laws made it imperative to combat such incidents through U.S. laws. “The time has come to use U.S. anti-trust laws to break the monopoly of corporations that have become too powerful. We need a stronger regulatory mechanism to rein in social media sites like WhatsApp.”

Mr. Chavan said the hacking proved that elections, too, could be influenced. “...while some vernacular [TV] channels were running exit polls at the time of the Maharashtra Assembly election at 6 p.m. on October 21 [polling day], even when voting in my constituency, Karad South, continued until 10.30 p.m. Viewed in this background, the Pegasus case has disturbing implications; this can be used by interested parties to gain foreknowledge of public opinion so as to manipulate it,” he said.

Lawyers Asim and Rama Sarode said the case seemed to be an attack by an insecure political party on media professionals, academics and rights activists who questioned the establishment. “While such spyware may have been ostensibly developed under the rubric of ‘ethical hacking’ with a view to protecting national security, it is clear from this incident that security agencies and the government are indulging in something quite unethical by snooping on the private conversations of individuals,” Mr. Sarode said. He claimed that the hacking operation was pre-planned.

Ms. Rama Sarode said such spyware could well be used by the powers that be to mould opinion and manipulate voters. “If interested political parties come to know attitudes and opinions beforehand by hacking private conversations, they can well design their propaganda programmes to manufacture consent. The message [of the interested party] is thus repeated so many times that the public has a pre-conceived notion of their opposition before polling... So, in a way, this spyware is not just hacking phones, but hacking minds,” said Ms. Rama Sarode, also a certified neuro-linguistic programming practitioner.