Amul milk price hiked by ₹2 a litre

GCMMF attributed it to the increase in input costs

Published - June 03, 2024 12:47 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul, has increased the price of fresh milk by ₹2 a litre effective from June 3, 2024, in all markets across the country. 

The federation has attributed the hike to the rise in input costs. With the revision, Amul buffalo milk will cost ₹73 a litre and cow milk ₹58 a litre.

“This price hike is being done due to the increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk. Our member unions have also increased farmer’s [milk procurement] price approximately by 6-8% over the last year,” said a statement from the GCMMF, the country’s largest dairy producer. 

“It is worthwhile to note that since February 2023, Amul has made no increase in prices of fresh milk pouch in major markets,” it said in a statement. According to the GCMMF, Amul passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers to milk producers.  “The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and encourage them to target higher milk production.” 

