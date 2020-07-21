Amudha appointed Joint Secretary in PMO

P. Amudha, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been brought to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as Joint Secretary in a reshuffle involving 16 officials of elite services from different categories.

She has been brought from the Lal Bahadur Shashtri National Academy of Administration, where she is serving as a professor.

Varsha Joshi, serving in the Delhi Government, has been brought in the Central administration as Joint Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying while her batchmate Keshav Chandra has been made the Director, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Both are 1995 batch IAS officials belong to the AGMUT cadre.

Another officer belonging to the same batch and cadre, Sajjan Yadav, has been shifted from the Department of Women and Child to the Department of Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance as Joint Secretary.

Another IAS officer of 1999 batch belonging to the AGMUT cadre, Sudhir Kumar, has been made Additional Secretary in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

A 1996 batch IAS of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Nitishwar Kumar, has been shifted from the Ministry of Water Resources to the National Council for Teachers’ Education (NCTE) as member-secretary.

Other officers who figure in the reshuffle list are from other services like revenue service, economic service and railway services.

The notification was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the names and their postings in the Central administration.