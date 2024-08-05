AMU refutes Aligarh MP’s charge of communal bias 

Refuting the allegations of communal bias made by Aligarh MP Satish Gautam in Lok Sabha against Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Aligarh Muslim University has said that the MP’s opinion was contrary to PM Narendra Modi’s view of AMU as the “Mini India.” In an executive council meeting called on August 4, the AMU Teachers’ Association condemned the statement and asked the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Prime Minister to restrain Mr. Gautam from making such irresponsible statements.

Mr. Gautam, who has been elected for the third term with a severely diminished margin, on August 2 sought development of Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital in Aligarh be developed as mini AIIMS because the majority of doctors at JNMCH of AMU are from a specific community and thus Hindu patients avoid going to the medical college in AMU for treatment.

Mr. Gautam said the trauma centre came up at JNMCH because it is a central university but as the majority of doctors hail from one community, Hindus avoid availing treatment at the hospital.

In a press statement, the AMU administration said the JNMCH has always treated patients referred to it from Deen Dayal Hospital Aligarh. “To raise the status of that hospital, it is unwarranted to level baseless allegations against J.N.Medical College,” the release said.

Prof. Veena Maheshwari, Principal of JNMCH and Chief Medical Superintendent said the institute practised non-discriminatory treatment of all patients, regardless of caste, creed, religion, or gender. “The hospital provides care to approximately 4,000 to 4,500 patients daily from various districts including Badaun, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Etah, and Kasganj.”

She said the college’s commitment to impartial healthcare is also reflected in its staff appointments, which are made through government procedures, representing a wide spectrum of society.

She underlined that JNMCH ensured government schemes such as Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and the National Health Mission (NHM) reach patients from all sections of society.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, JNMCH was one of the centres for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Covaxin trials.

Dr. Obaid Siddiqui, Secretary of AMU Teachers’ Association said instead of making an irresponsible statement, Mr. Gautam should have sought more grant for JNMCH from the Centre because the hospital is part of his constituency.

Mr. Gautam received national attention when he protested against Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait in the Students’ Union Hall of AMU in 2018. However, this time, he sought the blessings of BJP Vice President and former AMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary.

Disappointed with Mr. Gautam’s statement, RLD general secretary and AMU Court member Mairajuddin Ahmad said he would take it up with the party leadership.

