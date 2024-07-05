GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amritpal Singh taken to Delhi from Assam jail to take oath as MP

Mr. Amritpal, 31, who has won the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, has been granted four day parole for the swearing-in, an official said

Updated - July 05, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 01:15 pm IST - Dibrugarh

PTI
Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh being taken from Dibrugarh Central Jail to Mohanbari Airport for his departure to Delhi, amidst tight security, in Dibrugarh, on July 5, 2024.

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh being taken from Dibrugarh Central Jail to Mohanbari Airport for his departure to Delhi, amidst tight security, in Dibrugarh, on July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jailed Waris Punjab De activist Amritpal Singh was taken to New Delhi by special aircraft on July 5 morning for his swearing-in as an MP, an official said.

Mr. Amritpal, 31, who has won the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, has been granted four day parole for the swearing-in, he said.

In jail, but Amritpal Singh has a punchy campaign

He was escorted from the Dibrugarh Central Jail, where he has been lodged since April last year, to the airport in the early hours amid tight security.

An eight-member team of the Punjab Police arrived in Dibrugarh on Thursday to take Mr. Amritpal to New Delhi. A team of Assam Police and the district administration accompanied them to the airport from the jail, the official said.

Also read | Cannot stop Khalistan movement: Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh

His parole orders are stringent, prohibiting him or his relatives from making public statements during his visit to New Delhi. Moreover, any form of media coverage, including videography or circulation of statements, is strictly prohibited.

In addition, the pro-Khalistan propagator has been instructed not to engage in any activities that might compromise national security.

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab’s Moga under NSA; shifted to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

His parents, Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur, and his wife Kirandeep Kaur, met the jailed activist last month after his Lok Sabha poll win. Mr. Amritpal won the Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes as an Independent candidate by defeating Congress's Kulbir Singh Zira.

Ten members of the outfit, including Mr. Amritpal and one of his uncles, are in jail for over a year after being arrested under the National Security Act from different parts of Punjab following a crackdown.

