Amrapali case: ED summons 11 persons

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned 11 persons in connection with a money-laundering case against the Amrapali group and its promoters.

The agency had registered the case on July 1, based on the FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh police following complaints lodged by home buyers.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the ED to carry out money-laundering investigation against the group functionaries, following evidence that hundreds of crores were allegedly diverted.

The agency plans to study the order to decide further action.