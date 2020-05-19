Amphan cyclone tracker | Amphan 480 km away from Odisha

19 May 2020 11:03 IST

The storm system in the Bay of Bengal, Amphan, developed into a super cyclone on Monday and is expected to make landfall along the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Here are the latest updates:

BSF moves ships, patrol boats to safe anchor in Sunderbans

The Border Security Force (BSF) has moved its three floating border posts or ships and 45 other patrol boats deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh riverine front in the Sunderbans and Icchamati river in West Bengal to safe anchorage in view of the cyclonic storm.

Advertising

Advertising

These vessels are used by the south Bengal frontier of the border force to guard about 350 kms of the riverine border in this area.

A senior BSF officer said the force is coordinating with the National Disaster Response Force and local authorities to evacuate locals to safer places and initiate search and rescue operations once the cyclone makes a landfall on May 20.

Amphan 480 km away from Odisha

he Super cyclone Amphan hovering over the West Central Bay of Bengal is continuing on a north-northeastwards track and is about 480 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 630 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 750 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

“It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May 2020 with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph,” tthe Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a press statement.

Shah speaks to Mamata and Navin, assures all help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha -- Mamata Banerjee and Navin Patnaik respectively -- and assured them of all possible help to deal with the situation arising out of the super cyclone Amphan, officials said.

During the telephonic conversation with Ms. Banerjee, Mr. Shah took stock of the situation in West Bengal, where the cyclone is expected to make landfall on Wednesday. He assured the chief minister of all possible help to deal with the situation arising due to the cyclone ‘Amphan’, a home ministry official said.

In his phone call with Mr. Patnaik, Mr. Shah reviewed the situation in Odisha and assured him of the necessary assistance from the central government to tide over the situation.

Super Cyclone Amphan threatens Odisha, West Bengal

Currently, Amphan is located about 730 km south of Paradip in Odisha, 890 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 1,010 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

Windspeeds are expected to hit 240 kmph and extensive damage along the coast is expected in Odisha and West Bengal. Cyclone Phailin in 2013 and the super cyclone of 1999 — both of which hit coastal Odisha — have been the most powerful cyclones in the Bay of Bengal in the past two decades in terms of windspeed.

By the time it makes landfall in West Bengal, Amphan is expected to tone down into a category 4 Extremely Severe Cyclonic (ESC) storm with wind speed of 165-175 kmph and gusting to 195 kmph.

100 boats damaged in heavy winds

At least 100 anchored boats were damaged in the heavy winds that lasted for about an hour late on Sunday night in the coastal stretches of Pamban, Rameswaram and Thangachimadam, fisheries department officials said on Monday.

Following the forecast that a cyclonic storm 'Amphan' had centred over the same region at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, the cyclone warning signal two was hoisted by officials here.

While anticipating heavy winds in this region, fishermen were advised to stay off from venturing into the sea here and in Thoothukudi stretch.

Yellow alert in 15 Karnataka districts

Fifteen districts in coastal Karnataka, Malnad and South and North Karnataka have been issued yellow alert, with a forecast of heavy rain in isolated pockets in a region over the next two days.

The districts given a yellow alert are: Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in coastal Karnataka, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan in Malnad region, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagaram, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya in South Karnataka, and Ballari and Raichur in North Karnataka.

Monday saw heavy rain in coastal Karnataka and Malnad districts such as Shivamogga. One rain-related death was reported from Udupi, while a fisherman was missing at sea at Dakshina Kannada.

Cyclone Amphan may cause extensive damage on Bengal coast during landfall

Cyclone Amphan developed into a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on Monday and has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal when it makes landfall on Wednesday, the government said.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations. The Army and the Air Force units in West Bengal and Odisha have also been put on standby.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams in Odisha and West Bengal. Additionally, 12 teams have been kept on standby. The teams are equipped with the requisite materials like boats, tree cutters, telecom equipment, etc.