Amphan cyclone tracker

The storm system in the Bay of Bengal, Amphan, developed into a super cyclone on Monday and is expected to make landfall along the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Here are the latest updates:

100 boats damaged in heavy winds

At least 100 anchored boats were damaged in the heavy winds that lasted for about an hour late on Sunday night in the coastal stretches of Pamban, Rameswaram and Thangachimadam, fisheries department officials said on Monday.

Following the forecast that a cyclonic storm 'Amphan' had centred over the same region at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, the cyclone warning signal two was hoisted by officials here.

While anticipating heavy winds in this region, fishermen were advised to stay off from venturing into the sea here and in Thoothukudi stretch.

Yellow alert in 15 Karnataka districts

Fifteen districts in coastal Karnataka, Malnad and South and North Karnataka have been issued yellow alert, with a forecast of heavy rain in isolated pockets in a region over the next two days.

The districts given a yellow alert are: Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in coastal Karnataka, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan in Malnad region, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagaram, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya in South Karnataka, and Ballari and Raichur in North Karnataka.

Monday saw heavy rain in coastal Karnataka and Malnad districts such as Shivamogga. One rain-related death was reported from Udupi, while a fisherman was missing at sea at Dakshina Kannada.

Cyclone Amphan may cause extensive damage on Bengal coast during landfall

Cyclone Amphan developed into a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on Monday and has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal when it makes landfall on Wednesday, the government said.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations. The Army and the Air Force units in West Bengal and Odisha have also been put on standby.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams in Odisha and West Bengal. Additionally, 12 teams have been kept on standby. The teams are equipped with the requisite materials like boats, tree cutters, telecom equipment, etc.