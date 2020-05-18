Amphan cyclone tracker | Cyclone may cause extensive damage in coastal West Bengal, says govt.

18 May 2020 12:28 IST

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ has intensified into an extremely severe storm and is all set to unleash heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds in coastal Odisha, prompting the State government to prepare for the possible evacuation of 11 lakh people.

Here are the latest updates:

7.20 pm

Cyclone 'Amphan' will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal West Bengal, says govt.

Cyclone 'Amphan’ will make its landfall on West Bengal coast on May 20 evening as extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds up to 195 kmph, says the government.

The government notification further added that the cyclone will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal.

The likely worst affected in West Bengal due to the cyclone will be East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata, says the government.

The cyclonic story is also likely to impact North Odisha coastal districts including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore districts, says the government.

It also said that the cyclone might cause extensive damage to the coastal districts of West Bengal.

6.05 pm

Modi reviews response preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the response preparedness against cyclone Amphan, developing in the Bay of Bengal.

The prime minister took full stock of the situation and reviewed the measures as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

During a presentation on the response plan, the NDRF director general informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground, while 12 others are ready in reserve.

Twenty-four other NDRF teams are also on standby in different parts of the country, the force chief told the meeting, the statement said.

4.00 pm

Rainfall warning

The IMD, in its latest bulletin gave rainfall warning to the following states.

Odisha

Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places from today evening with heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Odisha (Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur & Kendrapara Districts) on 18 th May, 2020.

Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over north coastal Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak & Mayurbhanj Districts) and isolated heavy falls over Khordha & Puri districts on 19th May and isolated heavy rainfall over north Odisha (Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Keonjhar Districts) on 20th May 2020.

West Bengal

Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal (East Medinipur, South & North 24 Parganas) are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places on 19th May.

Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places & extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Gangetic West Bengal (east & west Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata and adjoining districts) on 20th May and isolated heavy rain over interior districts on 21st May, 2020.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Malda & Dinajpur districts on 20th May and over most of the districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21st May, 2020.

Assam & Meghalaya

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the western districts of Assam & Meghalaya on 21st May.

3.20 pm

IMD update

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Amphan over westcentral and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 04 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified further into a Super Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today over west-central and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.4°N and longitude 86.2 °E, about 770 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 920 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1040 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move nearly northwards for some more time and then north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May 2020 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, according to the IMD.

3.00 pm

Amphan intensifies into super cyclone; likely to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on May 20 as very severe cyclonic storm: IMD

2.30 pm

37 NDRF teams to combat dual challenge of cyclone Amphan, COVID-19

The NDRF has enhanced its strength to a total of 37 teams, with the addition of 20 more, to combat the “dual challenge” of cyclone ‘Amphan’ amid the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of the federal contingency force said on Monday.

S N Pradhan, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)Director General, said the force is fully geared with all the equipment and paraphernalia to face the “developing situation which the Indian Meteorological Department has said will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm by this evening and continue to be so for sometime“.

“A total of 37 teams have been deployed by NDRF in West Bengal and Odisha, out of which 20 teams are actively deployed and 17 are on standby in the two states,” Pradhan said in a video message.

A single NDRF team has a strength of about 45 personnel.

1.50 pm

Bengal braces for cyclone

While the Odisha government is preparing for a possible evacuation of 11 lakh people residing in vulnerable areas, the West Bengal government has issued an alert in coastal districts and sent relief teams.

Under the cyclone’s impact, the coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly are likely to experience light to moderate rain at many places with heavy downpour at isolated places on May 19, G K Das, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata said.

Relief materials, dry fruits and trampoline have been dispatched to coastal areas, a senior official said.

“We are taking all measures to tackle any contingency. Special control rooms have been set up, and State Disaster Relief Force teams have been deployed. We are also making announcements through public address systems,” the official said.

Quick response teams comprising trained civil defence volunteers and vehicles with necessary equipment have already reached the districts. The State Emergency Operation Centre, functioning at the state secretariat, is in constant touch with district EOCs, officials said.

1.30 pm

MHA advisory

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sent advisory to Odisha and West Bengal governments regarding the movement of Amphan.

The MeT department, which has issued an ‘orange’ warning for West Bengal, said Amphan is likely to cross the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands in the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 155 to 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph before losing some steam ahead of landfall.

12.50 pm

PM to chair meeting on cyclone Amphan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting at 4 pm to review the situation arising out of cyclone ‘Amphan’, which is likely to hit the eastern coast.

“To review the arising cyclone situation in various parts of the country, PM @narendramodi ji will chair a high level meeting with MHA & NDMA, today at 4pm,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

The Prime Minister is the chairman of the NDMA.

12.30 pm

Odisha begins evacuation

Odisha on Monday began evacuation of people from coastal villages in the northern districts as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan could intensify into a super cyclone in the next 12 hours.

As preparedness measure for possible cyclone, 567 cyclone shelters and 7,000 concrete buildings have been identified to accommodate about 11 lakh people, the Odisha government said.

Besides, three of the National Disaster Response Force, 12 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, 355 fire service units have been deployed to deal with cyclonic situation.

In Dhamra area of Bhadrak, people have been alerted about the cyclone. Similarly, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara district administrations asked the people staying low-lying areas to move out to safer places. - Satyasundar Barik

12.15 pm

Amphan may intensify into super cyclone in next 12 hours, says IMD

Amphan, now raging in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a super cyclone — the severest category — in the next 12 hours, according to an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Until Sunday evening, the IMD had said it was likely to be a less strong ‘extreme cyclonic storm.’ Amphan is expected to generate wind speeds up to 230 kmph, gusting to 265 kmph and make landfall in Digha, West Bengal, by May 20 and veer towards Bangladesh.

11.40 am

Rains in coastal Andhra, Yanam

Under the influence of Amphan, rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the same time, according to V.V. Bhaskar, Director, Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam.

Strong surface winds, with speed reaching 40-50 km/hr likely off Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 24 hours, ending at 6 p.m., on Monday. The sea condition would be rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

11.20 am

Second cyclone warning in Pamban

Warning signal number two has been hoisted in Pamban port in Tamil Nadu on Sunday as cyclonic storm Amphan lay centred in Bay of Bengal. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Cyclone warning signal two was hoisted by Pamban Port officials on Sunday.

Fishermen, as a precautionary measure, had been instructed not to venture into sea. Rain likely in some coastal pockets during the next 24 hours, according to an IMD report.

The district administration and the Department of Fisheries warned fishers to be careful of the brewing storm during the next 24 hours.