Amphan cyclone tracker | Odisha begins evacuation, PM to chair NDMA meeting

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ has intensified into an extremely severe storm and is all set to unleash heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds in coastal Odisha, prompting the State government to prepare for the possible evacuation of 11 lakh people.

Here are the latest updates:

12.50 pm

PM to chair meeting on cyclone Amphan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting at 4 pm to review the situation arising out of cyclone ‘Amphan’, which is likely to hit the eastern coast.

“To review the arising cyclone situation in various parts of the country, PM @narendramodi ji will chair a high level meeting with MHA & NDMA, today at 4pm,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

The Prime Minister is the chairman of the NDMA.

12.30 pm

Odisha begins evacuation

Odisha on Monday began evacuation of people from coastal villages in the northern districts as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan could intensify into a super cyclone in the next 12 hours.

As preparedness measure for possible cyclone, 567 cyclone shelters and 7,000 concrete buildings have been identified to accommodate about 11 lakh people, the Odisha government said.

Besides, three of the National Disaster Response Force, 12 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, 355 fire service units have been deployed to deal with cyclonic situation.

In Dhamra area of Bhadrak, people have been alerted about the cyclone. Similarly, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara district administrations asked the people staying low-lying areas to move out to safer places. - Satyasundar Barik

12.15 pm

Amphan may intensify into super cyclone in next 12 hours, says IMD

Amphan, now raging in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a super cyclone — the severest category — in the next 12 hours, according to an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Until Sunday evening, the IMD had said it was likely to be a less strong ‘extreme cyclonic storm.’ Amphan is expected to generate wind speeds up to 230 kmph, gusting to 265 kmph and make landfall in Digha, West Bengal, by May 20 and veer towards Bangladesh.

11.40 am

Rains in coastal Andhra, Yanam

Under the influence of Amphan, rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the same time, according to V.V. Bhaskar, Director, Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam.

Strong surface winds, with speed reaching 40-50 km/hr likely of Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 24 hours, ending at 6 p.m., on Monday. The sea condition would be rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

11.20 am

Second cyclone warning in Pamban

Warning signal number two has been hoisted in Pamban port in Tamil Nadu on Sunday as cyclonic storm Amphan lay centred in Bay of Bengal. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Cyclone warning signal two was hoisted by Pamban Port officials on Sunday.

Fishermen, as a precautionary measure, had been instructed not to venture into sea. Rain likely in some coastal pockets during the next 24 hours, according to an IMD report.

The district administration and the Department of Fisheries warned fishers to be careful of the brewing storm during the next 24 hours.