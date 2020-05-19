Amphan cyclone tracker | May 19, 2020

19 May 2020 11:03 IST

Assam issues ‘high alert’ on Cyclone Amphan

The storm system in the Bay of Bengal, Amphan, developed into a super cyclone on Monday and is expected to make landfall along the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Here are the latest updates:

Odisha advises migrants against returning home in coastal districts

With cyclone ‘Amphan’ set to hit Odisha shores, the state government has asked officials to discourage migrants from returning to their hometown in coastal districts, and insisted that food and accommodation arrangements be made for them.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena, in an advisory issued on Tuesday, said district collectors should allow vehicles carrying migrant workers and others to enter the state, but exercise discretion on sending them home.

On Tuesday, 15,773 people returned to Odisha from other states.

“It is not advisable to allow the people returning from other states and entering Odisha by bus to proceed to the districts which are already under the threat of cyclone.

“If their journey is cut short at the border check posts, it might lead to a large congregation at one area. Hence, controlled action has to be taken to manage the situation,” Jena said.

After letting in the vehicles, the collectors must make necessary food and accommodation arrangements for the returnees, especially the ones who hail from coastal districts, he said.

Power ministry puts in place arrangements

he power ministry on Tuesday said it has put in place adequate arrangements to face cyclone Amphan.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh.

“Union Ministry of Power has put in place adequate arrangements/preparedness to handle power supply situation in the wake of forecast that cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall tomorrow, May 20, afternoon,” the ministry said in a statement.

The cyclone is likely to affect West Bengal and Odisha, it said.

Indian Oil refinery, Haldia Petrochem plant put on high alert

Haldia Petrochemicals’ plant and Indian Oil’s refinery in East Midnapore district have been put on high alert in the wake of cyclone Amphan, which is expected to hit West Bengal coast on Wednesday.

Several measures have been taken by the Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL) management in view of the cyclone, said its plant head Ashok Ghosh.

“We have decided not to take any power from the grid but will remain connected to it,” he told PTI.

HPL will run additional compressors and cooling water units to support the process plants, Ghosh said, adding that all the drains within the premises of the factory have been cleaned.

He said nobody will stay in the plant except those in the control room.

All senior officers will be present at the plant site on Wednesday, he added.

Meghalaya CM chairs meeting to review preparedness

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the state’s preparedness in view of Cyclone Amphan.

Block development offices across the state have been alerted to ensure that help reaches on time in case of any emergency situation, officials said.

“In view of the IMD weather forecast and likelihood of extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan, the district emergency operations centres (DEOC) have been fully activated to receive information on any related matter,” a senior home department official told PTI.

In the state capital, district administrator Matsiewdor W Nongbri has assigned 29 officers for a quick and effective response to the cyclone.

The state has also launched helplines — 0364-2502094 and 0364-2225289.

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone ‘Amphan’ approaches

As cyclone ‘Amphan’ nears the shores of West Bengal, the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) has issued warnings to mariners and stopped movement of all vessels to and from its docks to prevent any damage to port assets and merchant ships, an official said on Tuesday.

The port authority has also asked ships anchored at the sandheads to take necessary measures to avoid any accident due to the storm, he said.

“Control rooms have been set up at Subhas Bhavan, Sagar and Jawahar Tower at Haldia for 24-hour monitoring. All 19 vessels at sandheads have proceeded to deep sea to avoid the path of the storm,” KoPT chairman Vinit Kumar said.

Assam issues ‘high alert’ on cyclone ‘Amphan’

The Assam government on Tuesday issued a “high alert” over cyclone ‘Amphan’ and directed the state disaster management authority to set up a control room to deal with the situation.

Quoting the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said there is a strong likelihood of widespread effect of the cyclone in Assam, especially in west Assam districts.

“In view of the above, you are requested to ensure that both preventive and response systems are put on high alert to avoid any loss of life and property,” he said in an “Extremely Urgent” message to all division commissioners, district deputy commissioners and state disaster management authority.

Assam issues ‘high alert’ on cyclone ‘Amphan’

The Assam government on May 19 issued a “high alert” over cyclone ‘Amphan’ and directed the State disaster management authority to set up a control room to deal with the situation.

Quoting the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said there is a strong likelihood of widespread effect of the cyclone in Assam, especially in west Assam districts.

“In view of the above, you are requested to ensure that both preventive and response systems are put on high alert to avoid any loss of life and property,” he said in an “Extremely Urgent” message to all division commissioners, district deputy commissioners and state disaster management authority.

He also directed the officials concerned to keep the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) informed for their services whenever necessary.

“CEO, ASDMA may like to consider putting a control room in place for this,” Mr. Krishna said.

In its latest bulletin, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfalls in the western districts of Assam on Thursday.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the western districts of Assam and Meghalaya on 21st May,” it said.

Power, phone backups readied ahead of cyclone

Cyclone Amphan will hit West Bengal around afternoon on Wednesday with a “devastating wind speed” that is likely to cause “widespread damage”, said the IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Tuesday.

He said it is the sharpest and most powerful cyclone in the Bay of Bengal area since 1999.

Coastal Bangladesh, East Medinipur and two 24 Parganas of West Bengal along with Kolkata will face the brunt of the massive wind speed, warned the IMD. During the landfall, the wind speed will be more than 150 km per hour.

Slums in urban areas, huts in rural areas and trees and telephone poles may face the brunt, warned the IMD. Accordingly, train and bus services are diverted from these areas, as per advice of the IMD.

41 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal, Odisha

Forty-one teams of the National Disaster Response Force, including seven reserves, have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha in view of the impending super cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’, its chief S N Pradhan said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Pradhan said Cyclone Amphan is a second disaster coming in the time of already prevailing COVID-19, hence preparations have been made to that scale.

“A total of 41 NDRF teams, including reserves, are deployed in two Amphan-affected states of Odisha and West Bengal,” he said.

Fifteen NDRF teams are deployed and five in reserve in seven districts of Odisha while 19 teams actively deployed and two in reserve in six West Bengal districts, he said.

The NDRF director general said Amphan will be extremely severe cyclonic storm when it makes a landfall on Wednesday and its hit potential remains strong.

“Hence, we have prepared according to that,” he said.

’Amphan’ weakens into extremely severe cyclonic storm, rain lashes several parts of Odisha

Super cyclone ‘Amphan’ weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday as it moved closer to the coast, triggering rainfall in several parts of Odisha, where the state government stepped up efforts to evacuate people in vulnerable areas.

It lay centred over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 420 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 570 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 700 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh, said H R Biswas, the director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

The system is likely to move north-northeastwards over Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands during Wednesday afternoon or evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, he said.

Nadda asks BJP workers to join relief operations for super cyclone Amphan

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked his party members to join in evacuation and relief operations in states being hit by super cyclone Amphan, and urged them to do so in cooperation with the local administration.

Mr. Nadda, a statement said, discussed important aspects of the relief and evacuation plan with senior BJP leaders of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, through video conference.

“Super cyclone Amphan is heading towards coastal region of Orissa, West Bengal, partially touching Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. PM chaired a high-level meeting yesterday. A clear directive was given to BJP workers to cooperate in relief operations and evacuation process of people,” Mr. Nadda said.

Super cyclone ‘Amphan’ weakens as it rolls towards Indian shores

Super cyclone ‘Amphan’ weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal Tuesday afteroon as it rolled towards the Indian shores in West Bengal and Odisha where lakhs of people were evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safety, officials said.

The two states are on high alert, as the cyclone, cramming high-velocity winds, triggered rains in several parts of Odisha.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said the cyclone lay centred over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 520 km south of Paradip in Odisha and 670 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal. It was moving north-northeastwards at a speed of 14 kmph.

West Bengal and Odisha have 24/7 control rooms and emergency power restoration system has been put in place, says Additional Secy, Power

3 lakh people evacuated, moved to relief shelters, says Mamata Banerjee

At least three lakh people have been evacuated from coastal areas of West Bengal in view of the impending super cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ and all steps have been taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of it, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday Banerjee said she and senior state government officials are directly monitoring the situation and announced several helpline numbers.

“All precautionary measures are taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of the super cyclone. I had a word with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding it. At least three lakh people have been evacuated from three coastal districts of the state and moved to relief shelters,” she told a press conference in Kolkata.

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ to make landfall along with very high wind speed, heavy rains

Super cyclone ‘Amphan’ is likely to make landfall along the West Bengal coast on Wednesday with very high wind speeds ranging up to 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph and heavy rains.

This was conveyed to the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, which met here on Tuesday to review the preparedness of the states and central ministries and agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm, an official statement said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the super cyclone is expected to impact the West Bengal coast by the afternoon or evening of May 20.

Department of Telecom has a review meeting with all telecom operators in the area, says Anshu Prakash, Secy, Dept of Telecom

After Cyclone passes, intra-circle roaming will be free (within states) across operators.

Broadband connection used for disaster management that are damaged, will be given priority in repairs.

This is a fearsome cyclone but we will spring back soon, he adds.

The super cyclone will have direct impact on West Bengal and Bangladesh and coastal Odisha, says IMD.

Kolkata and Hoogly will also see high windspeed (110-120 kmph). South and North 24 Parganas will also see intense storm surges. Extreme heavy rainfall in parts of WB and Odisha tomorrow.

Most intense super cyclone since 1999

After 1999 (super cyclone), this is the most intense super cyclone to have formed in Bay of Bengal, says M Mahapatra, DG, IMD.

Our weather radar at Vizag is monitoring it and current windspeed is 200-240 kmph in the ocean. It's moving towards us at 15 kmph but we expect it to accelerate, he says.

Between tomorrow afternoon and evening, it will cross land at Digha and Hathiya islands, near Sunderbans at windspeed of 155-165 kmph.

South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore will experience strongest winds and will be devastating, he says. Telephone polls, trees, thatched houses will see maximum damage.

Landfall expected tomorrow

The landfall is expected tomorrow by afternoon as an extremely severe category Cyclone. This is in the league of cyclone Fani, says DG, NDRF.

There are 15 NDRF teams in Odisha and 19 teams in West Bengal. All team personnel equipped with PPE along with wireless and satellite communication facilities, he adds.

In Cyclone shelters, a normal capacity of 1000 has now been reduced to 400-500, because of social distancing compulsions, he adds.

Stay indoors, Met dept. tells people of Kolkata

The Regional Meteorological Center at Alipore in Kolkata on Tuesday asked people in Kolkata not to venture out and keep shops and other institutions closed when the super cyclone Amphan makes a landfall in West Bengal Coast on Wednesday.

"From Wednesday morning, wind speed in Kolkata will be from 75 kmph to 85 kmph. When the cyclone makes a landfall the windspeed will increase from 110 kmph to 120 kmph. We are issuing advisory that there should be no movement of people in the city," said Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, Dy.Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Alipore said.

Representatives of Kolkata Municipal Corporation started evacuating people from old dilapidated houses in the city. About 1 lakh people, have been evacuated from the three coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur.

BSF moves ships, patrol boats to safe anchor in Sunderbans

The Border Security Force (BSF) has moved its three floating border posts or ships and 45 other patrol boats deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh riverine front in the Sunderbans and Icchamati river in West Bengal to safe anchorage in view of the cyclonic storm.

These vessels are used by the south Bengal frontier of the border force to guard about 350 kms of the riverine border in this area.

A senior BSF officer said the force is coordinating with the National Disaster Response Force and local authorities to evacuate locals to safer places and initiate search and rescue operations once the cyclone makes a landfall on May 20.

Amphan 480 km away from Odisha

he Super cyclone Amphan hovering over the West Central Bay of Bengal is continuing on a north-northeastwards track and is about 480 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 630 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 750 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

“It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May 2020 with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph,” tthe Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a press statement.

Shah speaks to Mamata and Navin, assures all help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha -- Mamata Banerjee and Navin Patnaik respectively -- and assured them of all possible help to deal with the situation arising out of the super cyclone Amphan, officials said.

During the telephonic conversation with Ms. Banerjee, Mr. Shah took stock of the situation in West Bengal, where the cyclone is expected to make landfall on Wednesday. He assured the chief minister of all possible help to deal with the situation arising due to the cyclone ‘Amphan’, a home ministry official said.

In his phone call with Mr. Patnaik, Mr. Shah reviewed the situation in Odisha and assured him of the necessary assistance from the central government to tide over the situation.

Super Cyclone Amphan threatens Odisha, West Bengal

Currently, Amphan is located about 730 km south of Paradip in Odisha, 890 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 1,010 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

Windspeeds are expected to hit 240 kmph and extensive damage along the coast is expected in Odisha and West Bengal. Cyclone Phailin in 2013 and the super cyclone of 1999 — both of which hit coastal Odisha — have been the most powerful cyclones in the Bay of Bengal in the past two decades in terms of windspeed.

By the time it makes landfall in West Bengal, Amphan is expected to tone down into a category 4 Extremely Severe Cyclonic (ESC) storm with wind speed of 165-175 kmph and gusting to 195 kmph.

100 boats damaged in heavy winds

At least 100 anchored boats were damaged in the heavy winds that lasted for about an hour late on Sunday night in the coastal stretches of Pamban, Rameswaram and Thangachimadam, fisheries department officials said on Monday.

Following the forecast that a cyclonic storm 'Amphan' had centred over the same region at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, the cyclone warning signal two was hoisted by officials here.

While anticipating heavy winds in this region, fishermen were advised to stay off from venturing into the sea here and in Thoothukudi stretch.

Yellow alert in 15 Karnataka districts

Fifteen districts in coastal Karnataka, Malnad and South and North Karnataka have been issued yellow alert, with a forecast of heavy rain in isolated pockets in a region over the next two days.

The districts given a yellow alert are: Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in coastal Karnataka, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan in Malnad region, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagaram, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya in South Karnataka, and Ballari and Raichur in North Karnataka.

Monday saw heavy rain in coastal Karnataka and Malnad districts such as Shivamogga. One rain-related death was reported from Udupi, while a fisherman was missing at sea at Dakshina Kannada.

Cyclone Amphan may cause extensive damage on Bengal coast during landfall

Cyclone Amphan developed into a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on Monday and has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal when it makes landfall on Wednesday, the government said.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations. The Army and the Air Force units in West Bengal and Odisha have also been put on standby.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams in Odisha and West Bengal. Additionally, 12 teams have been kept on standby. The teams are equipped with the requisite materials like boats, tree cutters, telecom equipment, etc.

(With inputs from Agencies)