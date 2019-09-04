Amity University students clash over parking, 2 brutally thrashed

Two students of Amity University in Noida Sector 125 were brutally thrashed by another group of students of the same university over a minor parking dispute, said the Noida police on Wednesday.

The police said that on August 28 two students Harsh Yadav and Madhav Chaudhary were about to enter the university in their car but the entrance was blocked by one SUV parked wrongly at the main gate. The SUV was driven by a girl who was sitting in the car and refused to move it to give passage to other cars entering the university.

Following this, both the parties got into an argument and left the area. Later, a group of students led by the girl entered a classroom inside the university and brutally thrashed Harsh and Madhav with rods and hockey sticks. When a teacher tried to pacify, they all attacked the woman teacher also.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and an FIR was registered against students and the girl for causing grievous injuries to two students.

“On August 29 (next day), we got a complaint from the girl that Harsh and Madhav molested her after they had an argument over parking,” said a police officer.

Police have registered cross FIRs in the case. They are going through CCTV footage to find out the sequence of the event. No arrests have been made yet.

Videos and photos of the incident started trending on social media on Tuesday evening, calling for action against students for causing severe injuries to fellow students.

University forms panel

However, responding to the August 28 incident, a spokesperson from Amity University said that both parties involved have filed complaints with the police and investigation in on. However, on their part, they have taken the matter very seriously and have set up a proctorial committee to look into the incident.

“There was a personal altercation between a boy and a girl, which was dealt with immediately by the university officials. Later, both individuals filed a police complaint against each other and the police are investigating. The university has also set up a proctorial discipline committee to look into the matter. Few students have been suspended. Since this is a sensitive issue, we request all not to escalate,” Amity University said in a statement.

The issue has been trending on social media, with videos that cannot be independently verified going viral.