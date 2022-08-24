Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19
Mr. Bachchan shared the news on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.
"I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.." Mr. Bachchan wrote.
The veteran star had previously contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
On the work front, Mr. Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", Vikas Bahl's "Goodbye", "UUnchai" and "Project K".
