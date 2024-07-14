Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Kardashians among guests at Anant-Radhika’s blessing ceremony

Hindi actors Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were among the many celebrities who turned up to the Ambani wedding to bless the couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

It was just another day in what already has been months-long celebrations to mark the lavish wedding of Mr. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man, with pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Ms. Merchant. They tied the knot on Friday.

The blessing ceremony was held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mr. Bachchan, dressed in a colourful kurta-pyjama and a shawl, arrived on the green carpet with granddaughter Navya Nanda in a white saree and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda in a black bandhgala.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reached the venue with Aaradhya Bachchan and posed for a phalanx of photographers.

Mr. Shah Rukh Khan graced the green carpet with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber. Mr. Salman Khan, who looked dapper in a blue suit, made a solo entry.

According to videos doing social media rounds, Ms. Kim Kardashian opted for a custom-made sheer embroidered saree in dusty rose by designer Tarun Tahiliani and Ms. Khloe Kardashian was draped in a custom-made rani pink lehenga choli created by Manish Malhotra. Both women shared videos of their outfits and “insane” diamond jewellery on social media.

Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor appeared in a colourful bandhgala suit and a black saree, respectively. Filmmaker Karan Johar made an appearance with best friend and CEO of his Dharma Productions banner Apoorva Mehta.

Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived with husband Sriram Nene, so did Rajinikanth with wife Latha.

Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Hema Malini, Kajal Aggarwal with husband Gautam Kitchlu, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Atlee and Krishna Priya, Suniel Shetty with Mana Shetty, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Punit Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata Dutt and their children Shahraan and Iqra also attended the blessing ceremony.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Paharia, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Orry, and Ananya Panday were part of the event too.

The celebrations will continue with a grand reception on Sunday.