Amitabh Bachchan rebukes anonymous trolls, says 'they hope I die with Covid'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, wrote an emotional blog post after Aishwarya Rai and his granddaughter Aaradhya had tested negative and were discharged from the hospital.
"They go home, the little one and bahurani [daughter-in-law] and the tears flow out. The little one embraces and tells me not to cry. ‘You'll be home soon,’ she assures. I must believe her,” the 77-year-old actor had written on Monday night.
In the same post, Mr. Bachchan also sharply criticised anonymous trolls on social media. “They write to tell me... ‘I hope you die with this Covid’. Either I shall die or I shall live. If I die you won't get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name... pity.”
He added: ‘"The reason for your writing to be noticed was because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan… that shall no longer exist! If by God's grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers (sic).”
Mr. Bachchan concluded his post by saying that in the “flash of an eye”, his followers can be become “extermination family” from an “extended family”.
The actor was admitted to the hospital on July 11 along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan who also tested positive for COVID-19.
