Amit Shah’s visit to Meghalaya, Arunachal cancelled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah./ File photo  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to two Northeastern states — Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh — on Sunday and Monday next, officials said.

The cancellation comes amidst widespread protests in Assam and Meghalaya against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The home minister’s visit to the Northeast has been cancelled, a home ministry official said, without citing any reason.

