Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur postponed indefinitely

IMPHAL:

29 November 2020 23:29 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s much-awaited visit to Manipur has been postponed indefinitely. He was slated to arrive at Imphal on Sunday to meet with State government representatives and other stakeholders before inking the final peace accord with the NSCN(IM) and other Naga bodies. A government official tersely said, “The official visit of the Home Minister has been postponed indefinitely.” He declined to elaborate.

Mr. Shah was scheduled to visit for a few days to confer with civil society organisations in Manipur.

Various forms of settlements to end the six decades-old armed conflict in Nagaland have been reported.

Sunil Karam, the United Committee Manipur (UCM) President said, “If the sharp voice of the people is ignored we will take further steps to protect this ancient land for which our forefathers laid down their lives.” The UCM and some organisations have been preparing for stormy meetings with Mr. Shah, demanding protection of Manipur’s interests.

Almost all political parties have been flexing their muscles over the issue. Manipur’s BJP Chief Minister N. Biren said, “From day one, the BJP has been saying that Manipur’s territory and integrity cannot be affected and we firm it up in view of the imminent peace agreement.”

Officials said that the proposed visit by BJP national president J.P. Nadda to Manipur in the first week of December may also be cancelled.