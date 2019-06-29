Amit Shah’s speech on Kashmir provocative, says CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Saturday demanded an early Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir and accused Home Minister Amit Shah of making a “provocative” speech in the Lok Sabha that would further alienate the people of the State.

The party’s Polit Bureau in a statement here said if the conditions were conducive for holding the Lok Sabha election, there was no reason to believe that the same situation prohibits holding the Assembly election. The Congress too had raised the same question on Friday.

“The Union Home Minister’s intervention in Parliament while moving the extension of President’s rule for another six months in Jammu & Kashmir was provocative leading to further alienation of the people,” the statement said.

The party said such comments were unhealthy for unity and integrity of India. “All political parties in the State have asked for immediate election to the Assembly and opined that this is the best way to draw in the people into the democratic process,” the statement said.

The CPI(M) also criticised Mr. Shah’s recent visit to Kashmir saying it was perhaps for the first time in India’s history that a Union Home Minister did not meet the political parties and other stakeholders during a visit.

It pointed out that Mr. Shah had asserted it was only Jammu and Kashmir among all the States that had a special provision contained in Article 370 of the Constitution.

This, the CPI(M) said, was a “travesty” of the constitutional provisions.

“The Constitution provides special provisions for Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh [now Telangana], Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa [Articles 371, 371 (A) to (I)],” it said.

The party demanded that the Central government start a process of political dialogue with all the stakeholders and undertake confidence-building measures.